South Africa: We Are Rid of Malevolent Individual - DA Chair On Ananias Mathe's Death

The Democratic Alliance's correctional services spokesperson has welcomed the death of infamous serial rapist Ananias Mathe on Wednesday, saying it rids society of a dangerous individual.

"It is considered impolite to speak ill of the dead. However, in the case of Mr Mathe, society is now free from a dangerous and malevolent individual," James Selfe said in a statement.

Mozambica-born Mathe was convicted of rape, murder and house robbery, and was known for several escape attempts from maximum security prisons across the country.

He reportedly died on Tuesday in the King Edward VIII Hospital in Durban.

According to Selfe, Mathe would be best remembered for his many escapes from prisons, including an "escape" from the Pretoria C-Max prison in 2006.

"He (Mathe) was supposed to have used Vaseline to push himself through a small window, and then to have used a rope made of sheets and blankets to scale down one wall and up another," Selfe said.

"These incidents point not to Mr Mathe's ingenuity or Houdini-like abilities, but rather to the depressing reality that offenders with large amounts of money made from the proceeds of crimes can bribe their way out of most situations."

Six prison wardens were dismissed from the Pretoria C-Max prison following the incident.

"It is a tribute to the Kokstad C-Max staff, and the prison's security measures, that he was unable to escape from that prison," Selfe said.

