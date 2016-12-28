South Africa: Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla On Violence At St Albans Correctional Facility

press release

Good Afternoon and Welcome

We have decided to visit St Albans Correctional Facility, one of our Centres that houses +/- 5 000 inmates. This facility falls within the category of what we refer to as the "Big Five" of South Africa's Correctional Centres. These include Pollsmoor, Kgosi Mampuru II, Durban-Westville and Johannesburg Correctional Centre otherwise known as Sun City.

It is worth noting that based on numbers, these five (5) centres present a variety of challenges in executing our constitutionally enshrined mandate. The Constitution and the Correctional Services Act 111 of 1998 mandates the Department of Correctional Services to provide custodial services to all sentenced and awaiting trial inmates. This we are expected to do under a human rights based ethos wherein we have to observe our inmates' human rights to privacy, dignity and care.

We perform the above duties with the overall aim of keeping our communities safe and secure in order to prevent and curb crime and criminality.

South Africa's most morally challenged and law breaking individuals who are convicted for numerous offences are within our care on a daily basis until they complete their sentences or placed on parole. This is no small responsibility.

In this centre, we have a total number of 4 387 sentenced inmates whom we profiled and categorised based on the sentences, conduct and risk assessment.

It is against the above background that we received a report from the DCS Regional and Local Management about the tragic and unfortunate incident following a violent outbreak that occurred yesterday, 26th December 2016.

This incident is a sharp reminder of the many life threatening conditions under which no less than 38 000 Correctional Officials perform their daily duties in all our 243 Correctional Centres.

According to the preliminary report given to us, yesterday morning at around 10:00 a total of 33 inmates started attacking officials who were on duty. The offenders who were carrying sharp objects and self-made knives violently attacked officials. This led to an unfortunate standoff until reinforcement were called in. In the ensuing attack, a total of thirteen (13) officials were injured (six critically so) and admitted in hospital. Three (3) inmates lost their lives (one in our local prison clinic and the other two at the nearby hospital).

In order to strengthen our enforcement capabilities, we have decided to place St Albans on a lockdown and suspend all family visits to the centre. This is a necessary precautionary step in order to bring back normalcy to the centre.

The Ministry wish to commend officials who managed to quell down this rebellious act that could have led to a calamitous situation on our hands. In the same vein, our condolences and sympathy goes to the families and relatives of the deceased inmates. The DCS is in the process of informing the affected families and will, where necessary, provide assistance.

We have launched a formal internal departmental inquiry. In addition the SAPS is already on site conducting its own independent investigation.

The Ministry will expeditiously communicate with the Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services (JICS), an oversight body in our Correctional Facilities, to employ their services to ensure that no stone is left unturned in establishing a factual account of this incident.

In the same vein, we urge those who visit inmates and our staff to refrain from sneaking contraband into prison cells including drugs, knives, cellphones, etc which are prohibited in our centres.

The public should not be hoodwinked into pledging sympathy on individuals who want to impose their will against the authority of the state.

The Ministry and the Department wishes to reassure all South Africans that no amount of security challenges in our duties will deter us from realising our objectives of ensuring the safety and security of our nation in line with our mandate of safe custody and the rehabilitation of our offenders.

Issued by: Department of Correctional Services