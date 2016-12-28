Nigeria: N/Assembly to Improve Health Sector Oversight

The National Assembly said that it would improve oversight of the health sector to ensure judicious management of resources allocated in view of decline in oil revenues.

This was the resolve of participants at a retreat on the significance of health for development, organized for members of both the appropriation and health committees of the Senate and House of Representatives by the National Institute for Legislative Studies (NILS) in Midrand, South Africa.

Participants also resolved that in line with the Abuja Declaration of 2001, they would strive to achieve a minimum of 15 percent of the total annual budget for the health sector and 1 percent of the consolidated revenue fund would be committed to health as stipulated by the National Health Act.

NILS said in a statement that the objective of the retreat was to draw comparative experiences from Southern African countries on budgeting for health.

It was also to deepen technical expertise and broaden the activities of members of the two committees to improve systematic and effective oversight of the health sector in Nigeria.