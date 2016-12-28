Nigeria: Senator Okpozo Dies At 81

Benin/Asaba — A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former deputy speaker of defunct Bendel State, Senator Francis Okpozo is dead.

Senator Okpozo was said to have died in Benin City on Monday night after an illness. Okpozo was the deputy speaker of the defunct Bendel State House of Assembly under the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) and was also elected to the Senate on the Social Democratic Party platform.

His first son, Edgar, has described the inability of doctors to diagnose ailments that led to his death as unfortunate.

Okpozo died at 81at a private hospital in Benin City after being on admission at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital for about three weeks.

Speaking with journalists at his residence in Benin where a condolence register was opened for late Senator Okpozo, Edgar said his late father started complaining of not feeling well five weeks ago and was taken to the hospital.

"It was bad that treatment did not help matters. They didn't discover what was wrong with him. Maybe it was lack of good tools. They were treating but unfortunately we lost him," he said.

Late Okpozo as the deputy speaker of the defunct Bendel State House of Assembly presided over the sitting that established Ozoro Polytechnic and the now Ambrose Alli University after the Speaker refused to preside over plenary.

Meanwhile, the people of Delta State have expressed shock over Okpozo's death.

Commiserating with the family and Deltans yesterday, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said he received with sadness, the news of the death of the octogenarian politician.

In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, the governor also extended heartfelt condolences to the Isoko nation and his party, the APC, where he was a member of the Board of Trustees, over the loss.

"The then senator served his country and humanity with all his God-given strength and talent," he said, adding that he was a worthy leader in the Niger Delta.