28 December 2016

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: N-Power - Niger Requires 612 Candidates to Meet Target Number

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe

Minna — About 612 candidates from Niger state failed the verification tests for the Federal Government graduates N-Power Scheme, Mrs. Afiniki Dauda, the focal person of the Social Intervention Investment Programme for Niger State, has disclosed.

The state target for the scheme was over 5000 but some prospective candidate who registered online failed to turn up for the verification exercise, while others were screened out for reasons which bother on fake credentials and age.

Mrs Dauda, who is Special Adviser to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello on Empowerment and Social Protection, said the state has formerly notified the office of the vice president, which is the coordinating point for the scheme and is awaiting communication to fill in the gap.

She said successful candidates would be deployed to the areas of their primary assignments across the 25 local government areas of the state in early January for induction course, adding that chairmen of councils have been put on alert to receive them.

The special adviser said payment of the N30, 000 stipends would be done through the office of the vice president directly into the graduates' bank accounts.

She also said the federal government's newly introduced home grown school feeding and health Programme and other social security schemes would also commence soon. "The federal government is worried over the gender discrepancy in school's enrollment which tends to favour the male against their female counterpart", Dauda said, adding that the Buhari administration was determined to bring back into the school system 11.4 million children mostly girls through an enrolment programme.

Nigeria

2016 the Trumped Year of the Weed

After years of denying its medicinal properties, the world has finally come to terms with hemp. And it shows. By the… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.