Nigeria: N-Power - Niger Requires 612 Candidates to Meet Target Number

Minna — About 612 candidates from Niger state failed the verification tests for the Federal Government graduates N-Power Scheme, Mrs. Afiniki Dauda, the focal person of the Social Intervention Investment Programme for Niger State, has disclosed.

The state target for the scheme was over 5000 but some prospective candidate who registered online failed to turn up for the verification exercise, while others were screened out for reasons which bother on fake credentials and age.

Mrs Dauda, who is Special Adviser to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello on Empowerment and Social Protection, said the state has formerly notified the office of the vice president, which is the coordinating point for the scheme and is awaiting communication to fill in the gap.

She said successful candidates would be deployed to the areas of their primary assignments across the 25 local government areas of the state in early January for induction course, adding that chairmen of councils have been put on alert to receive them.

The special adviser said payment of the N30, 000 stipends would be done through the office of the vice president directly into the graduates' bank accounts.

She also said the federal government's newly introduced home grown school feeding and health Programme and other social security schemes would also commence soon. "The federal government is worried over the gender discrepancy in school's enrollment which tends to favour the male against their female counterpart", Dauda said, adding that the Buhari administration was determined to bring back into the school system 11.4 million children mostly girls through an enrolment programme.