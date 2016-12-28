28 December 2016

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Northeast Group Lauds Military Over B/Haram Defeat

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Balarabe Alkassim

Bauchi — A Socio-cultural Organization, North East Youth Peace, Development and Empowerment Initiative (NEYPDEI) has commended the Nigerian military for defeating Boko Haram insurgents.

National President of the group, Alhaji Kyari Idris Abubakar made the commendation while speaking to journalists in Bauchi, describing the capture of Sambisa forest by the Nigerian military as an unprecedented feat typical of the gallant soldiers who had recorded of success in the country and elsewhere.

Abubakar added that the defeat of the insurgents in their enclaves at the Sambisa forest which was inaccessible was a clear indication that the Nigerian military was capable of confronting all Nigeria's security challenges.

He said it was also a testimony of the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration against the activities of the Boko Haram menace which had taken many lives and dislodged many people over the years.

‎"We are all witnesses to the doggedness and perseverance of our military in bringing near end to activities of insurgents with the capturing of their strong hold in the Sambisa forest. This is an excellent development for the people of the Northeast, Nigeria and our neighbouring countries", he said. The NEYPDEIpresident therefore urged the military not to relent in the discharge of their constitutional role of protecting the integrity of Nigeria.

The president of the organization who was in Bauchi in continuation of a visit to all the states of the Northeast, commended Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar for the concern and care his administration was showing to the IDPs.

Nigeria

2016 the Trumped Year of the Weed

After years of denying its medicinal properties, the world has finally come to terms with hemp. And it shows. By the… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.