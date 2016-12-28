Nigeria: Northeast Group Lauds Military Over B/Haram Defeat

Bauchi — A Socio-cultural Organization, North East Youth Peace, Development and Empowerment Initiative (NEYPDEI) has commended the Nigerian military for defeating Boko Haram insurgents.

National President of the group, Alhaji Kyari Idris Abubakar made the commendation while speaking to journalists in Bauchi, describing the capture of Sambisa forest by the Nigerian military as an unprecedented feat typical of the gallant soldiers who had recorded of success in the country and elsewhere.

Abubakar added that the defeat of the insurgents in their enclaves at the Sambisa forest which was inaccessible was a clear indication that the Nigerian military was capable of confronting all Nigeria's security challenges.

He said it was also a testimony of the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration against the activities of the Boko Haram menace which had taken many lives and dislodged many people over the years.

‎"We are all witnesses to the doggedness and perseverance of our military in bringing near end to activities of insurgents with the capturing of their strong hold in the Sambisa forest. This is an excellent development for the people of the Northeast, Nigeria and our neighbouring countries", he said. The NEYPDEIpresident therefore urged the military not to relent in the discharge of their constitutional role of protecting the integrity of Nigeria.

The president of the organization who was in Bauchi in continuation of a visit to all the states of the Northeast, commended Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar for the concern and care his administration was showing to the IDPs.