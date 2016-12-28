28 December 2016

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kano Introduces Waste Basket for Vehicles

Tagged:

Related Topics

By From Halima Musa

Kano — The Kano State Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB) has launched a waste disposal basket for vehicles plying the city.

Speaking at the occasion, Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said his administration was doing everything possible to keep Kano clean.

"This government is working tirelessly to provide social services that will assist in keeping the state clean and tidy, thereby providing a conducive environment for healthy living," he said.

Represented by the Commissioner for Environment, Dr Ali Haruna Makoda, Ganduje said the baskets which were last used in Kano in 1984 during the campaign on War Against Indiscipline sanctioned by then Buhari's military administration, was reintroduced to keep Kano clean.

"The waste baskets which are provided by Positive Option Limited are to be used by motorists to enable passengers to dispose their waste in the basket without throwing it on the roads.

He advised vehicle owners to ensure they abide by putting the baskets in their vehicles.

"You should assist us by complying so that together we will keep our state clean," he urged.

Nigeria

2016 the Trumped Year of the Weed

After years of denying its medicinal properties, the world has finally come to terms with hemp. And it shows. By the… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.