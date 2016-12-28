Nigeria: Kano Introduces Waste Basket for Vehicles

Kano — The Kano State Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB) has launched a waste disposal basket for vehicles plying the city.

Speaking at the occasion, Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said his administration was doing everything possible to keep Kano clean.

"This government is working tirelessly to provide social services that will assist in keeping the state clean and tidy, thereby providing a conducive environment for healthy living," he said.

Represented by the Commissioner for Environment, Dr Ali Haruna Makoda, Ganduje said the baskets which were last used in Kano in 1984 during the campaign on War Against Indiscipline sanctioned by then Buhari's military administration, was reintroduced to keep Kano clean.

"The waste baskets which are provided by Positive Option Limited are to be used by motorists to enable passengers to dispose their waste in the basket without throwing it on the roads.

He advised vehicle owners to ensure they abide by putting the baskets in their vehicles.

"You should assist us by complying so that together we will keep our state clean," he urged.