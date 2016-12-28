Nigeria: Eko Disco Announces Power Outage

After years of denying its medicinal properties, the world has finally come to terms with hemp. And it shows. By the… Read more »

Lagos — Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP) has announced that there will be interruption in power supply to some areas within its network between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 29. The power company said in a statement that the planned power outage was occasioned by routine maintenance work to be carried out on the Ijora-Alagbon 132kv line. According to the press statement, areas to be affected by the outage are Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Obalende, Banana Island and Lagos Island.

