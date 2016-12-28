Nigeria: IBEDC Restores Electricity to Magboro Community After 10 Years

Magboro community on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, popularly referred to as "Second Lagos", had electricity restored to the area Monday as "Christmas present" after a decade.

Magboro, including Ibafo and Asese on the axis had been without power supply all the decade. The communities had at various times protested the protracted power outage in their communities.

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) responsible for the power supply to the affected communities, blamed the protracted darkness on the contractors engaged by the Federal Government to build its power project.

Mr John Ayodele, the Deputy Managing Director, IBDEC, told NAN that the areas were not totally cut off but had been getting power supply intermittently from Abeokuta.

He blamed the poor power supply on the uncompleted National Independent Power Project (NIPP) in the area.

"The areas are to get supply from Akute through the NIPP but last year when it was scheduled for commissioning, we noticed that the contractors used sub-standard materials. We decided that the contractors handling the project should reconstruct or address the defects in the project, but as we speak they have not done anything. When the plant was to be connected to distribute power, it could not carry the loads in the areas," he said.

The company, however, promised to restore power to the affected communities latest by December.

Reprieve came to the way of the communities as the House of Representatives at a plenary on Nov. 18, urged the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to urgently complete the power project in the area. The House decried the long neglect by the distribution company handling power in the affected area.

On Dec. 26, Magboro community got what they did not expect as power was restored.

To the surprise of many residents, electricity which was restored about 10 a.m. was sustained beyond 4 p.m.

A resident, Mr Olayinka Eyiwuawi, who could not hide his feeling, said it was great having power restored to the community after so long.

"Obviously, it is an ecstatic thing that having stayed in darkness for 15 or more years in an environment, power is restored," he said. (NAN)