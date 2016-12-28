Nigeria: Fraud - Ganduje Sacks 9 Employees, Suspends Director

Kano — Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has ordered the immediate sacking of nine civil servants attached to the state Ministry for Local Government for allegedly diverting public funds running into millions of naira.

The governor also ordered the immediate suspension of a director at the state's Ministry of Finance in relation to the matter.

The nine local government employees were schedule officers under the platform of REMITA.

Also, the state government has handed over four employees of Kano state Pension Funds Trustee, including two top members of Kano Pension Union to Police authorities for further investigation.

The four persons, whose case files have already been handed over to the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission for investigation, were accused of connivance to siphon public funds.

According to a statement, issued from the office of the Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Muhammed Awwal Naiya, preliminary investigation by a special committee indicted the affected officers for illegal insertion and fraud in the salary of civil servants in Kano.

Ganduje warned that any violation of due process, contravening the government's quest against zero tolerance to corruption would not go unpunished.

He assured that the state government would deploy the necessary machinery to recover all diverted funds, adding that government would not hesitate to effect appropriate dispensary actions against anybody indicted in the salary scam.

The statement therefore appealed to all civil servants and pensioners yet to receive their entitlement as a result of the ongoing investigation to be patient, assuring that workers in this category would be paid after undergoing fresh screening exercise.