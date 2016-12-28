South Africa: MEC Donald Grant On Christmas Eve Crash That Claimed 13 Lives

24 December 2016

At approximately 4H30 this morning, an Intercape Bus and a minibus taxi collided head-on while travelling on the N1 between De Doorns and Worcester. We can confirm that the crash has claimed 13 lives (including one driver), while seriously injuring another 3 passengers who were rushed to Worcester Hospital by EMS services responding to the crash.

Amongst those killed were seven adult males, four adult females, a three year old girl, and a six month old baby. This is the first major crash of this festive season.

The exact cause of this horrific crash is not yet known. Provincial Traffic Services, together with the South African Police Service (SAPS), are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The N1 remains closed to traffic, with vehicles being rerouted via Ceres to Touwsrivier.

On behalf of the Western Cape Government, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the 13 people who have been killed, and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

My department will assist the SAPS in their investigation, and will continue to work tirelessly, in partnership with the citizens of this province, to make our roads safer.

I continue to urge all road users to be extra vigilant during this time, particularly when travelling late into the night with limited visibility. Horrific crashes like these are entirely avoidable through responsible road use at all times. Let us not allow this holiday season to be marred by irresponsible and reckless behaviour.

Visit the Safely Home website, www.safelyhome.westerncape.gov.za, and follow on twitter: @WCGovSafelyHome under the hashtag #BoozeFreeRoads to view helpful tips on being safe over this festive season.

Issued by: Western Cape Transport and Public Works

