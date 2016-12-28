Zimbabwe: Dynamos in Cruch Meeting

THE Dynamos technical team led by Lloyd Mutasa will come under the spotlight when the Glamour Boys hold a crunch meeting to map the way forward ahead of the new Premiership season.Mutasa, who is assisted by his former football protégé Murape Murape, was at the helm for the better part of 2016 after taking over the reins from Portuguese Jorge Paulo Silva on interim basis.

The former Dynamos midfielders helped the side to a fifth place finish in the marathon following a horror start under the Portuguese upstart. However, the duo have been working without contracts and their future at the club has always been a subject of speculation.

Mutasa and Murape had their ups and downs after they inherited the club when it was reeling at the basement of the log standings. Dynamos were fourth from the bottom when they assumed the hot seat. The Glamour Boys president Kenny Mubaiwa said they will make their recommendations to the board after analysing the circumstances which led to the barren season.

Mubaiwa yesterday said the leadership was not happy with the team's performance in the previous season and are hoping that the indaba to be held soon after the New Year's holiday will set the tone for the 2017 campaign.