25 December 2016

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Sends a Message of Condolences to the Russian Federation Following the Tu-154 Plane Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

On behalf of the Government and the people of South Africa, President Jacob Zuma has conveyed a message of condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of all the victims of the Russian military plane Tu-154 that crashed into the Black Sea today, Sunday, 25 December 2016.

The military plane carrying 92 people, which included soldiers, 64 members of the Alexandrov military music ensemble and nine reporters, disappeared from radar minutes after taking off from Sochi en route to Latakia in Syria. Fragments of the Tu-154 plane were found 1.5km from the Black Sea coast of the city of Sochi, with no reports of any survivors, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

"Many people in the Russian Federation are today grieving the loss of their loved ones in this tragic accident. On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, I wish to send my deepest condolences to H.E President Vladimir Putin, the Government and people of the Russian Federation, and particularly to the families, friends and colleagues affected by this tragedy." said President Zuma.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

South Africa

Class Act - Turning Plastic Bottles Into the Building Blocks of Education

A small company in the east of Gauteng has figured out a way to turn recycled plastic into functional building material… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 South African Government. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.