South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Sends a Message of Condolences to the Russian Federation Following the Tu-154 Plane Crash

press release

On behalf of the Government and the people of South Africa, President Jacob Zuma has conveyed a message of condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of all the victims of the Russian military plane Tu-154 that crashed into the Black Sea today, Sunday, 25 December 2016.

The military plane carrying 92 people, which included soldiers, 64 members of the Alexandrov military music ensemble and nine reporters, disappeared from radar minutes after taking off from Sochi en route to Latakia in Syria. Fragments of the Tu-154 plane were found 1.5km from the Black Sea coast of the city of Sochi, with no reports of any survivors, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

"Many people in the Russian Federation are today grieving the loss of their loved ones in this tragic accident. On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, I wish to send my deepest condolences to H.E President Vladimir Putin, the Government and people of the Russian Federation, and particularly to the families, friends and colleagues affected by this tragedy." said President Zuma.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation