Nigeria: Skye Bank Wins Anti-E-Fraud Award

Lagos — Skye Bank Plc has emerged "The Most Committed Watch Listing Bank in Nigeria" out of four corporate awards that were up for grabs at the Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum (NeFF) annual dinner and awards which held in Lagos at the weekend.

The award, which is in recognition of efforts of the banking industry in the fight against electronic fraud, is presented to the institution "with the most efficient and robust system for tracking all forms of electronic fraud and arresting perpetrators for prosecution".

Speaking at the event, the NeFF Chairman, Mr. Dipo Fatokun, who is also the Director, Banking and Payment System in CBN, explained that, "an effective fight against fraud is not without robust awareness programme; not only for members of the public, but also for staff of organisations that operate within the payment space."

He further stressed the importance of starting the awareness programme in 2017, "as this would help the industry reduce cost of fraud through increased vigilance and detection abilities."

He also spoke on the credibility of the process that led to the emergence of Skye Bank as the winner of the award, saying, "the Central Bank of Nigeria in collaboration with NIBBS carried out a survey to rate the performance of all banks in the fight against electronic fraud. He said most banks, in their response, acknowledged Skye Bank as the most committed bank when it comes to tracking fraud and arresting perpetrators.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Bank, the Executive Director, Lagos Commercial Banking Directorate, Mrs. Markie Idowu, thanked the organisers of the award and canvassed for collaboration among stakeholders, noting that that remained the only way to effectively tackle the spate of electronic fraud in the industry.