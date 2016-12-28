Nigeria: Harmattan Alert - Oyo Govt Cautions Residents Over Fire

Ibadan — Oyo State Government has cautioned citizens and residents in the state to be careful and avoid anything that might cause fire outbreak during the harmattan season, saying that the Senator Isiaq Abiola Ajimobi's administration would continue to support the fire Services department to ensure that it performs its life-saving functions effectively.

The State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr. Wasiu Dauda, who gave this admonition during a courtesy call by Members of the Oyo State House of Assembly Committee on Works and Transport, also cautioned motorists and other road users to be patient while driving during and after the festive period to avoid undue road mishaps. Mr. Dauda said that the government understood the expediency of the fire service department and its officials, stressing that government was working assiduously within its tight revenue to ensure that the operating vehicles and equipment of the state Fire Services function effectively.

He said the government had directed the Vehicle Inspection Officers in the state to ensure that motorists and other road users complied with road rules and codes.

Responding, the committee Chairman, Honourable Adesola Sangodipe charged the state government to urgently address the shortcomings in the fire service department and consequently urge officers of the Vehicle Inspection Officers department to be prudent in their operations and always remit the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to government coffers appropriately.

Similarly, the State House of Assembly has applauded Governor Abiola Ajimobi for his commitment towards the development of the State through road infrastructure despite the state's dwindling revenue.

Community donates security posts to police command in Kwara

Omu-Aran Community in Irepodun Local Government Area, Kwara, yesterday donated three security posts to the Police Command in the state to enhance its operations.

The posts, built by the Omu-Aran Development Association, were located along Omu-Aran-Ipetu-Ekan, Omu-Aran-Ekan and Omu-Aran-Iloffa road.

The Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Charles Ibitoye, while handing over posts, said the gesture was aimed at complimenting the effort of the police in the area.

He said the project was part of the community's contribution toward enhancing the operation of the various security organs in area.

He said the community had earlier donated two Toyota Hilux vans to the police as part of effort to enhance its performance.

Ibitoye said the gesture would help some commercial banks to re-open their branches closed in 2013 following attacks by armed robbers in the area. NAN