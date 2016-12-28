Nigeria: Dangote Extends Partnership With CNN

Dangote Group has taken an investment decision to extend its multi-year partnership with CNN International, with its new focus on Africa's Energy. The Africa's Energy Surge reports air daily in flagship CNN International shows, The CNNMoney View with Nina Dos Santos and the World Right Now with Hala Gorani, culminating in a special 30-minute show airing from Saturday 17 December. The reports and special show, which look at how Africa will meet the UN goal of universal electricity by 2030, are to be aligned with Dangote billboards and branding.

According to the Chairman and CEO of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, electricity is 'key' to Africa's economic growth and development. It is estimated that more than two-thirds of over 1billion people living in Africa do not have access to electricity.

In Nigeria, the Dangote Group is investing billions of dollars in gas projects that can produce enough gas to generate 12,000 MW of power.

This will go a long way in bridging the massive electricity deficit in the country. Beyond Nigeria, the Group is also spearheading efforts to increase access to electricity through investments in energy projects across Africa.

Speaking at the African Energy Leaders Group (AELG), Dangote noted that the group, as an advocacy group (he co-founded), is strongly committed to improving on Africa energy growth and development. According to him, the group is working closely with lawmakers in the United States, to ensure success of laudable initiatives such as the Electrify Africa Act and the Power Africa initiative, which are designed to double electricity access in sub-Saharan Africa, and ultimately place the continent in a position to meet the United Nations' goal of having Universal Electricity access by 2030.

Utilising CNN Audience Insight Measurement (AIM), the digital sponsored content is targeted to reach business decision-makers, business travellers, investors, opinion leaders and c-suites - ensuring that Dangote's message about the Group providing basic needs across Africa reaches relevant audiences across multiple platforms.

This high impact campaign is part of Dangote Group continuing its multi-year partnership with CNN including sponsorship of the high-profile Facetime interview segment in the network's flagship Africa business show CNN Marketplace Africa. In addition, a new brand building TV commercial produced by CNN International Commercial's branded content studio Create will air on CNN International and US networks, and native content about the Dangote Foundation will be published on CNN Digital.