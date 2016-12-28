Kenya: Ambani, Baraza Clash as Leopards Tackle Sofapaka in Under 20 Semis

AFC Leopards coach Boniface Ambani has said his charges are fired up ahead of their Kenyan Premier League Under-20 Championship semi-final duel against Sofapaka at Camp Toyoyo grounds on Thursday.

The former Kenyan international said the junior Cubs will go all out in attack when they tackle John Baraza's charges in a potentially explosive contest.

The two sides cross swords in a 2pm kick off with the winner facing off with the victorious team in the other last four clash pitting favourites Gor Mahia and holders Mathare United in Saturday's final.

Under Ambani, the cubs have been in imperious form scoring 12 goals in four matches, their latest being a 5-1 mauling of Bandari in Tuesday's quarter-finals and the former international has warned that they are not about to get their feet off the gas pedal.

"We are taking one match at a time. We have total respect for Sofapaka and the fact that they have reached the semis bespeaks of their quality," Ambani said.

But Ambani will be forced to reorganise his side which has been badly hit by the suspensions of striker Erick Kinuthia, Mathew Kono and Haron Nyakha, after accumulating two yellow cards each.

"They are my key players, but there is nothing we can do. We have to re-organise but we have some good players who can step up. Definitely our eyes are focused in the prize."

Sofapaka, on the other hand, head into the match as the underdogs but the soft-spoken Baraza is keen to get one over Ambani, his former teammate at Oserian Fastac.

"We have never reached this level (the semis) but it's because of the effort we have made so the motivation is high," Sofapaka coach Baraza said.

"They (Leopards) have been good in front of goal but we have to be alert on that front. They have also been conceding so we are not worried but determined."

It will be a grudge meeting between Gor and Mathare with K'Ogalo keen to avenge the painful defeat they suffered in the August edition when the Slum boys piped them 1-0 in the final to claim the trophy.

K'Ogalo were hard pressed in their slender 1-0 victory over Muhoroni Youth in the quarters on Tuesday and their head coach Morris Onyango expects no favours from Mathare.

"It will be a tough match. Tougher than the final we had against them (in August) but we are ready for them," Onyango said.

Onyango will unleash Nahashon Thiong'o and Hillary Ojwang who have all claimed four goals apiece in the tournament but in Mathare they face a robust side.

FIXTURES

Mathare United v Gor Mahia, 10am

AFC Leopards v Sofapaka, 2pm