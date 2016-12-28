Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation

Raila Odinga leads other members of Cord in addressing journalists at Capitol Hill Towers in Nairobi (file photo)

The Coalition for Reforms and Democracy has filed a fresh case challenging House special sittings to debate changes to election laws laws.

The Raila-Odinga-led alliance claims the sessions called by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Ekwee Ethuro are unlawful.

Through its executive director Norman Magaya, the coalition on Wednesday sued the National Assembly and Senate with its Speakers as well as Attorney-General Githu Muigai.

Cord argues that the law requires that political parties be consulted or involved in decision making processes that relate to elections.

ULTRERIOR MOTIVE

It claims that IEBC and Parliament are not involving political parties in the opposition in the legislative business of Parliament.

Cord is accusing IEBC and Parliament of having an ulterior motive in process leading to the enactment of the amendments to poll laws.

The coalition has asked the High Court to issue an order quashing special sittings convened on December 20, December 22 and December 28.

They also want the court to declared that any decisions made by the National Assembly in the three special sittings were abuse of power.

More follows.