Burundian Army Hopes its Troops in AMISOM Will Get Their Arrears"

Burundi National Defense Force Spokesman, Gaspard Baratuza, confirms the AU appeal to Burundi government to send soldiers who will replace the 40th, 41st and 42nd battalions deployed in Somalia. He believes the Burundian military, who serve the African Union Mission in Somalia-AMISOM, are going to be paid their arrears.

"The African Union Commission addressed a letter to Burundi Embassy in Addis Ababa on 13 December, requesting Burundi government to prepare soldiers who will replace the three battalions that have been there for one year ", said Baratuza in a statement released on 26 Monday 2016.

"The pre-deployment visit to 2,301 soldiers will be organized from 10 to 16 January 2017. While the first rotation of the 931 Burundian military will take place from 9 to 25 February 2017, the second one comprising 1370 soldiers, is due from 16 to 26 February 2017″, says the AU Commission.

The African Union Commission calls on Burundi government to make the necessary arrangements for the success of these activities.

The AU Commission took the opportunity to extend its respect and gratitude to Burundi government for its troops' efforts in their peacekeeping mission in Somalia. The AU reaction makes the Burundian army hope that the commission is going to do its best to pay soldiers' arrears." No one can work without salary. The commission cannot appreciate our troops and refuse to pay them at the same time", says Baratuza.

Since March 2016, the European Union, which provides almost all troops' salaries in peacekeeping mission in Somalia, has decided to no longer channel the salaries of Burundi soldiers deployed as AMISOM forces in Somalia through Burundi government bank accounts.