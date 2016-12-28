Somalia: Al-Shabaab Takes Control of Moqokori District From SNA

Even before the Wise men gave frankincense as a gift, people were climbing the rugged Somaliland mountains in search of… Read more »

Al-Shabaab militants have reportedly taken control of Somalia's Moqokori district from AMISOM troops and allied Somali government forces in Hiiran province on Wednesday. Residents in the town told Radio Shabelle that Al Shabaab recaptured the town without a resistance from the retreating forces. A senior Somali military officer said the allied troops withdraw from the town for tactical reason, and vowed they will launch a counter-offensive to retake it from the militants.

