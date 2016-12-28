Somalia: The Nullified MPs Were Not Sworn-in - Omar Dhagey

Chairman of the Federal Indirect Election Implementation Team (FIEIT) Omar Dhagey has confirmed that the recent nullified MPs were nor part of the lawmakers sworn-in on Tuesday.

"The list of the 11 seats that had been nullified by the electoral disputes body are not among the inaugurated MPs of the new parliament," Mr Dhagey said.

He added that the remaining seats of the parliament's upper and lower houses from Somaliland and Banadiri clans will be elected soon, before the assembly picks its speaker.

On Tuesday, 27th December, Somalia has sworn in a new federal parliament in Mogadishu as the voting process of the MPs is yet to be completed in some regions of the country.