28 December 2016

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: The Nullified MPs Were Not Sworn-in - Omar Dhagey

Tagged:

Related Topics

Chairman of the Federal Indirect Election Implementation Team (FIEIT) Omar Dhagey has confirmed that the recent nullified MPs were nor part of the lawmakers sworn-in on Tuesday.

"The list of the 11 seats that had been nullified by the electoral disputes body are not among the inaugurated MPs of the new parliament," Mr Dhagey said.

He added that the remaining seats of the parliament's upper and lower houses from Somaliland and Banadiri clans will be elected soon, before the assembly picks its speaker.

On Tuesday, 27th December, Somalia has sworn in a new federal parliament in Mogadishu as the voting process of the MPs is yet to be completed in some regions of the country.

Somalia

The Disappearing Frankincense Forests

Even before the Wise men gave frankincense as a gift, people were climbing the rugged Somaliland mountains in search of… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.