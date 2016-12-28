Somalia: MP - New Parliament Takes Over Legislative Mandate

Sharif Mohamed Abdalla, the member of the new federal parliament has announced that they will take over the work of the National Leadership Forum related to the election.

"The new parliament has officially assumed its legislative authority and will take over the mandate of the NLF about the decisions of the presidential election system," Abdalla said.

He said Somali parliament has now the mandate to shape the system of the country and the forthcoming election, as the NLF was assuming the power before the swearing-in of the MPs.