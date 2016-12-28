28 December 2016

News24Wire

South Africa: 19 Killed On Western Cape Roads Over Christmas Weekend

At least 19 people were killed on Western Cape roads over the long weekend, the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works said on Wednesday.

"It was a dark, long weekend on Western Cape roads," it said in a media release.

"What is generally a time filled with happiness and celebration has now become a time of danger for road users."

The department called on pedestrians and drivers to take responsibility for road safety.

"We urge drivers to be extra careful. All road users are responsible for road safety."

During the course of the weekend, the Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services conducted 1 365 breathalyser tests, performed 20 alcohol blitz roadblocks, screened 3 391 vehicles, and arrested 16 motorists for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

On top of that, 356 speeding offences were recorded and fines to the value of R340 750 were issued for various reasons.

"The department is doing everything in its power to create safer, booze-free roads during the festive season and beyond," the media release said.

In a major crash over the weekend, 13 people' including a 6-month-old baby and another small child' were killed on Saturday when an Intercape bus and a minibus taxi collided head-on on the N1 near Worcester.

In two separate incidents on Saturday afternoon, two pedestrians, a 1-year-old and a 5-year-old, lost their lives after being hit by cars on the West Coast.

