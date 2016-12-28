28 December 2016

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA to Request Full Investigation Klerksdorp-Tshepong Hospital Failures

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Wilmot James

The DA is shocked to learn that Klerkdorp-Tshepong Hospital in the Northwest apparently failed to properly assess, admit and refer two severely injured individuals following a brutal attack on their farm.

Once brought to our attention, the DA was able to successfully intervene, resulting in both two individuals being safely referred to a hospital that has the medical expertise to treat them properly. Nonetheless, no one should ever have been subject to such scandalous treatment.

I have written to Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to request that he launch an thorough investigation into the matter.

Mrs Karin Nel (53) and her son Joe Astle (25) were seriously wounded after a farm attack near Leeudoringstad on Christmas Day. Mrs Nel was shot through her shoulder and the side of her body. Her son Joe was shot twice in the mouth and the bullets are still lodged in his brain.

All hospitals must properly assess the condition of every admitted patient. In emergency situations, a facility must exist where seriously traumatised patients are immediately moved to the nearest health facility that has the medical skill to treat them. As we recommend in Our Health Plan (OHP), a special fund be created to reimburse, using reinsurance, the hospital and ambulance service, public or private, for the expenses.

Wilmot James

Shadow Minister of Health

South Africa

Kids Donate Their Savings, Contribute Millions in Aid for Syrian Children

The pain-etched faces of Syrian children covered in blood touched South African children and drove them to donate their… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.