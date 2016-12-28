South Africa: DA to Request Full Investigation Klerksdorp-Tshepong Hospital Failures

press release

The DA is shocked to learn that Klerkdorp-Tshepong Hospital in the Northwest apparently failed to properly assess, admit and refer two severely injured individuals following a brutal attack on their farm.

Once brought to our attention, the DA was able to successfully intervene, resulting in both two individuals being safely referred to a hospital that has the medical expertise to treat them properly. Nonetheless, no one should ever have been subject to such scandalous treatment.

I have written to Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to request that he launch an thorough investigation into the matter.

Mrs Karin Nel (53) and her son Joe Astle (25) were seriously wounded after a farm attack near Leeudoringstad on Christmas Day. Mrs Nel was shot through her shoulder and the side of her body. Her son Joe was shot twice in the mouth and the bullets are still lodged in his brain.

All hospitals must properly assess the condition of every admitted patient. In emergency situations, a facility must exist where seriously traumatised patients are immediately moved to the nearest health facility that has the medical skill to treat them. As we recommend in Our Health Plan (OHP), a special fund be created to reimburse, using reinsurance, the hospital and ambulance service, public or private, for the expenses.

Wilmot James

Shadow Minister of Health