28 December 2016

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: '2016 a Challenging Year' - Darfur Peacekeeping Head

El Fasher — 2016 was 'a challenging year' for the people of Darfur and the African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (Unamid), says the Joint Special Representative and Joint Chief Mediator for Darfur, Martin Uhomoibhi, in his end-of-year message.

Uhomoibhi: "I wish the people and the Government of Sudan a peaceful and joyous new year. Furthermore, I would like to congratulate them on the Independence Day of Sudan which will be commemorated on 1 January.

"2016 hasn't been an easy year for the people of Darfur and for Unamid staff. We lost a colleague from South Africa in hostile action while others passed away due to unfortunate incidents.

"Furthermore, armed clashes among different communal groups in various locations around Darfur and the renewal of conflict in the Jebel Marra area have resulted in numerous casualties and mass displacements.

"While emphasizing that there is no military solution to this conflict, Unamid continues to promote reconciliation and peace initiatives..."

"While the Mission and UN Country Team partners are doing their best to fulfil the protection needs of and provide humanitarian aid to the displaced, their situation remains challenging.

"While emphasizing that there is no military solution to this conflict, Unamid continues to promote reconciliation and peace initiatives.

"As we look ahead to the New Year, I want to assure you that Unamid shall carry on with its mandate assiduously and remain committed to the cause of peace, stability and security in Darfur.

"May the spirit of peace prevail upon us all, here and around the world, as we work together towards a prosperous future for the people of Darfur and, indeed, all of Sudan.

"My best wishes for the year 2017," Uhomoibhi concludes.

