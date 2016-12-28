28 December 2016

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: West Darfur Market Closed After Tribal Clashes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Foro Baranga — The market of Foro Baranga in West Darfur has been closed, and vehicles mounted with Duschka machine guns have been denied entry to the town after tribal clashes that have already claimed several lives.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that the authorities have deployed regular forces protect the market and the town's districts. The authorities also issued an order prohibiting the carrying of weapons.

Clashes between the Gimir and Tama tribes flared up against the backdrop of the killing of six people, including an imam, on Thursday evening https://www.dabangasudan.org/en/all-news/article/six-people-killed-in-west-darfur-family-feud . A higher secondary school student was killed, and nine more wounded in the crossfire.

On Tuesday four of the injured were transferred from El Geneina by air to Khartoum, while the five others are still at Foro Baranga hospital.

Sudan

Sudanese Miners Risk Health for Gold

Khartoum, Sudan - Toxic chemicals used to extract gold from Sudan's mines are not only harming the health of miners, but… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.