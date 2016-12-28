Sudan: West Darfur Market Closed After Tribal Clashes

Foro Baranga — The market of Foro Baranga in West Darfur has been closed, and vehicles mounted with Duschka machine guns have been denied entry to the town after tribal clashes that have already claimed several lives.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that the authorities have deployed regular forces protect the market and the town's districts. The authorities also issued an order prohibiting the carrying of weapons.

Clashes between the Gimir and Tama tribes flared up against the backdrop of the killing of six people, including an imam, on Thursday evening https://www.dabangasudan.org/en/all-news/article/six-people-killed-in-west-darfur-family-feud . A higher secondary school student was killed, and nine more wounded in the crossfire.

On Tuesday four of the injured were transferred from El Geneina by air to Khartoum, while the five others are still at Foro Baranga hospital.