Sudan: Concern for Sudanese Activist Held Incommunicado

El Gedaref — Activist Abdel Gayoum, has remained in detention by the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) for more than ten days, without any access to family, since the civil disobedience action on December 19.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga from El Gedaref state, his family expressed concern that he might be tortured by the NISS officials.

They said that they have not been allowed a visit to him on the pretext of his being moved to Khartoum. They also pointed out that he is suffering from high blood pressure in addition to other diseases.

They said that Gayoum was brutally tortured during his detention by the NISS in 2013 and demanded his immediate release or a fair trial.

Clampdown

Approximately 40 people were detained since the Sudanese government announced the liberalisation of the fuel market and other austerity measures in November

In a statement on Monday, Sudanese Communist Party spokesman Mohamed Hassan Arabi confirmed that 16 of the Party's leaders have been released. They include its former leader Ibrahim El Sheikh, secretary general Mastour Ahmed, political secretary Abubaker Yousef, chairman of the Central Council Abdelgeyoum Awadelsid, and deputy Information Secretary Abdallah Shamselkon.

Four members of the Reform Now movement have also been released, according to a separate statement from the movement's headquarters.