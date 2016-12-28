South Africa: Two Arrested for Murder in Cape Town

Two men have been arrested for murder in Steenberg in Cape Town, while a third suspect is still at large, Western Cape police said on Wednesday.

Police officers were doing patrols in Retreat on Tuesday, when they received a complaint of a shooting on the corners of Peter Charles Street and 12th Avenue, police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.

The officers rushed to the scene and found an unidentified man lying in the street, with blood streaming from his mouth.

Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene.

After following up on information, two men, aged 17 and 25, were arrested.

They are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court soon.

Source: News24