press release

The initiation practice continues to be an educational institution where initiates are taught about social responsibilities and conduct and thus completing the transition to adulthood. These age old customary practice continues to guide many communities who take part in this process of initiation.

We previously had limited cooperation from various stakeholders, but that has improved. There is an overwhelming number of stakeholders who are now cooperating across all levels and spheres of government in ensuring that the culture is improved and maintained. Traditional leaders are at the centre stage by being more involved in the preservation and responsible execution of this sacred traditional practice. With all stakeholders playing their part, we will be able to bring our initiates back home safe and alive, but a lot of work still lies ahead to convince all communities to work together to make initiations safer.

Even though we are still experiencing the high number of fatalities of initiates, we are encouraged that there is generally compliance by communities following the guidelines we have put in place. From some of the fatalities experienced thus far, it is clear that certain pre-existing medical conditions are not necessarily picked up on medical examinations if they are well controlled: such as asthma, diabetes mellitus, epilepsy and mental health issues. However, these conditions do easily exacerbate the conditions of the initiates as the process is strenuous.

It is the efforts of this stakeholders on the ground working tirelessly in a coordinated manner that ensured that lives are saved throughout the country. The initiation forums and teams have been working around the clock in provinces and municipalities to ensure the safety of the initiates.

In Gauteng, Free State and the Eastern Cape Provinces many initiates were rescued from illegal schools - collectively. On the 19 December 2016 about 21 male initiates were rescued from illegal initiation school at Three rivers in Sedibeng. These initiates were transported to Sebokeng police station & parents were contacted for collection. On 20th December 2016 about ten (10) female initiates were rescued from three illegal initiation schools in one of the plot at Sedibeng. The initiates were transported to Johan Heyns hospital & parents were contacted to collect their children. Other initiates were rescued late in the afternoon of 20th December 2016. About 26 male initiates were rescued from illegal initiation school in Redan Sedibeng. The initiates were transported to Kopanong hospital in Vereeniging parents were contacted for collection. No fatalities & injuries reported. In Mangaung Metro 40 initiates were rescued and reunited with their families.

The above are just part of a bigger campaign that have been launched by various stakeholders to close all illegal schools across the country.

The teams will continue to monitor the situation across the country throughout the current initiation season to rescue those in distress. We are urging communities, especially parents, care givers or legal guardians to play their part and support our zero deaths approach during this initiation season - enough is enough.

Parents, relatives, legal guardians, community members, traditional healers and some traditional leaders are often not actively supervising initiation schools. Adequate supervision is important because it acts as a safety net - medical challenges can be identified and attended to at an early stage before complications arise. If complications do occur, they can be identified early and managed accordingly.

Let us work together to ensure safer initiation for all the young men and women undergoing this sacred traditional practice. We further urge members of the community to use our toll free number to report any matter relating to initiation - 0800 111 166or #InitiationDTA.

Issued by: Department of Traditional Affairs