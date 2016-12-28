South Africa: Gugu Zulu's Wife Opens Up About First Christmas Without 'Our Angel'

The wife of race car driver Gugu Zulu, who died earlier this year while climbing Mount Kilimanjaro with her, has described how she reminisced about their final Christmas together in 2015.

It also their daughter's first Christmas and her only Christmas with her father.

Their daughter is now 2 years old.

Letshego Zulu took to Instagram to post about what the festive period was like without her husband.

She posted a picture of their daughter, saying that it was an emotional time for the family.

"Reminiscing about last Christmas, (her) first Christmas. This gorgeous pic of our angel was taken by GZ (Gugu Zulu). How time flies and how she's grown has been so beautiful to watch."

She added: "We did manage to make the best of the day and enjoy it."

Zulu thanked friends and family for their support, adding that she had received messages which brought her to tears.

'With us every day'

She said her husband's presence was still felt.

"Yep, he's with us every day. Not in body, but his presence is definitely felt all day, every day. We've just lost our sense of seeing, hearing and touching him, but hey, we can sense him and he can see us, so that'll have to do now until we meet again."

Gugu Zulu died on July 18 while climbing Mount Kilimanjaro with his wife. Experienced mountaineer, Sibusiso Vilane, was leading the team.

They had intended reaching the summit on the Monday, for Mandela Day.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation at the time said they did not know the cause of Zulu's death, only that he had suffered breathing problems.

This year's Trek4Mandela expedition was intended to create awareness around the problems impoverished girls in rural areas faced when they had their periods.

The money raised was intended to buy sanitary towels for needy girls across the country to ensure they did not miss school.

