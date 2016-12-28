27 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: National Defence Ministry Consolidates Cooperation Relations With Several Countries

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angolan Defence Minister João Gonçalves Lourenço said Tuesday in Luanda that at the international level his ministerial department has consolidated cooperation relations in the field of defense with several countries.

According to the minister of Defence, the above mentioned consolidation in relations with friendly countries is aimed at the successful development of the process of modernization and strengthening and re-equipping of the Angolan Armed Forces.

The Cabinet minister said that his team has held joint commissions with several states, in particular with the neighboring countries of SADC, dynamic in terms of bilateral cooperation in the field of defence and security with a view to deepening the ties of brotherhood and common history between them (Countries).

In the context of Angola's participation in joint and combined military drills , he was stressed that FAA were present and prepared in a timely manner in line with regional and continental requests, in support and peacekeeping missions under ECCAS, SADC and the African Union.

In addition, he said that Angola has been distinguished by the high level of preparation of its military personnel and leadership, as well as by its capacity and demonstrated availability in the projection of forces and means of other participating countries.

By 2017, Minister João Lourenço made it known that FAA as a privileged instrument is irreplaceable for the military component of national defence, and they will continue to consolidate their process of modernization and reequipping, so that they can, as always, respond effectively to internal and external interests of the country.

Angola

Over 50 Health Professionals for Year-End Race

Over 50 health professionals will be involved in assisting participants in the 61st edition of the São Silvestre… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.