Angola: National Defence Ministry Consolidates Cooperation Relations With Several Countries

Luanda — Angolan Defence Minister João Gonçalves Lourenço said Tuesday in Luanda that at the international level his ministerial department has consolidated cooperation relations in the field of defense with several countries.

According to the minister of Defence, the above mentioned consolidation in relations with friendly countries is aimed at the successful development of the process of modernization and strengthening and re-equipping of the Angolan Armed Forces.

The Cabinet minister said that his team has held joint commissions with several states, in particular with the neighboring countries of SADC, dynamic in terms of bilateral cooperation in the field of defence and security with a view to deepening the ties of brotherhood and common history between them (Countries).

In the context of Angola's participation in joint and combined military drills , he was stressed that FAA were present and prepared in a timely manner in line with regional and continental requests, in support and peacekeeping missions under ECCAS, SADC and the African Union.

In addition, he said that Angola has been distinguished by the high level of preparation of its military personnel and leadership, as well as by its capacity and demonstrated availability in the projection of forces and means of other participating countries.

By 2017, Minister João Lourenço made it known that FAA as a privileged instrument is irreplaceable for the military component of national defence, and they will continue to consolidate their process of modernization and reequipping, so that they can, as always, respond effectively to internal and external interests of the country.