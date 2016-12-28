23 December 2016

South Africa: Energy On Appointment of Nersa CEO

In accordance with the prescripts of section 5(3) of the National Energy Regulator Act, 40 of 2004, the Minister of Energy, Ms Tina Joemat-Pettersson, has appointed Mr Christopher Forlee as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) for a five year period, with effect from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2021.

NERSA is a regulatory body established in terms of section 3 of the National Energy Regulator Act, set up to regulate the Petroleum Pipelines industry, the Piped-Gas Industry, and the Electricity industry.

The appointment of Mr Forlee was approved by Cabinet on 7 December 2016, subsequent to a comprehensive recruitment process overseen by the Department of Energy, in collaboration with the NERSA Board.

Mr Forlee is currently the acting full-time Regulator Member responsible for regulation of the Petroleum Pipelines Industry within NERSA. He is a highly experienced Executive previously employed at various institutions within the energy sector including, BP South Africa (Pty) Ltd as Manager: Regulatory Affairs, the Department of Public Enterprises as Deputy Director General: Energy and Broadband, and Eskom as Chief Energy Consultant.

Acknowledging Mr Forlee's extensive experience of the sector, Minister Joemat-Petterson said, "I look forward to the meaningful and progressive impact and stability that Mr Forlee will bring to the wider Energy sector in general, and NERSA in particular. I hope that his tenure will allow his professional fulfilment to reach new heights in the sector."

