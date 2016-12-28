28 December 2016

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: President Zuma Pays Tribute to Prof Ajulu

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma has expressed sadness on the passing of Professor Rok Ajulu.

Human Settlement Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's husband Ajulu was a renowned scholar. The President has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Minister.

"Professor Ajulu is a renowned internationalist and academic, he has contributed immensely to not only academia but also to the struggle for liberation in his own native Kenya and South Africa. His passing is a great loss to his family, South Africa and indeed the continent.

"On behalf of government and all South Africans, we wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to Minister Sisulu as well as Ajulu and Sisulu families. Our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult period. May his soul Rest in Peace."

South Africa

