28 December 2016

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Several Suspects Arrested for Possession of Illegal Firearms and Ammunition

press release

On 2016-12-25 at 11:40 Bishop Lavis SAPS members were patrolling in Kalksteenfontein Street, Bishop Lavis when they noticed a suspicious-looking person. They stopped and searched him and found a .38 Special Revolver with six live rounds with serial no. R335 893 in his possession. The 21-year-old suspect was arrested and detained at Bishop Lavis Police Station for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

-On 2016-12-26 at 11:50am SAPS members received a complaint of a shooting at a shop in Kiaathof Street, Eastridge, Mitchells Plain. Members attended the complaint and found empty cartridges on the scene. Community members pointed out the residence of the Somalian tuck shop. Members then searched the house and found a .45 pistol with three live rounds. The 31-year-old Somalian suspect was arrested and is in custody.

-In an unrelated case: On 2016-12-25 between 00:00 and 01:00 at Nuwepos, Vanrhynsdorp, a 26-year-old complainant went to the toilet. While in the toilet, two suspects came into the toilet and raped her. Both suspects were arrested and are due to appear in court today (Wednesday, 2016-12-28) on a charge of rape.

-On Sunday, Christmas Day, Mbekweni Police officers were called to a rape scene in Mlonji Street, Project 2 area. On arrival they found a 21-year-old victim who informed them that she was raped. She further informed the police that she knows the suspect as he is her boyfriend's friend. She pointed out the suspect on the scene of the crime. A rape case docket was opened. A 33-year-old suspect was arrested on the scene. He will appear in the Paarl Magistrate's Court today (2016-12-28).

-Early this morning (Wednesday, 2016-12-28) at 03:00 a 28-year-old man was arrested with Tik in New Dromedaries House, Mbekweni. Mbekweni SAPS members were doing Tracing Operations on armed robberies and murder suspects, and when they knocked at the address they noticed that the toilet light went on and the person inside was throwing something inside the toilet pot trying to flush it. They went inside the House and went to look in the bag which the suspect was carrying and tried to flush in the toilet. They realised that it was Tik. The suspect was then arrested and the Tik was confiscated. Case docket of possession of Tik was registered. The 28-year-old suspect will appear in the Paarl Magistrate's Court on Thursday 2016-12-29.

