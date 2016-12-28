Zimbabwe: Musona in Boxing Day Penalty Miss

WARRIORS forward Knowledge Musona's Boxing Day celebrations ended in misery after he missed an injury time penalty during a Belgian Jupiler League match as his side KV Oostende lost at home for the first time this year.Musona, who was introduced as a second-half substitute on Monday night, is currently the club's top goal scorer with eight goals from 17 starts. But the Boxing Day defeat ended the year on a losing note for his side when they went down 1-3 to Eupen. Musona came in as a substitute in the 61st minute for Sebastien Siani.

After going down to goals from a brace by Henry Onyekuru and another goal by Mamadou Sylla Diallo, Musona had the chance to minimise the damage after his teammate Nany Dimata had pulled one back late in the game.

But the Zimbabwe international was denied the chance to add to his tally when he came up against 20-year old Senegalese goalkeeper Babacar Niasse, who did well to block the 95th minute spot kick.

KV Oostende will have to end the year on fourth place as the Jupiler League takes a break. They trail log leaders Club Brugge by seven points with 21 matches having been played in the league programme. They have 36 points.

The matches will resume on January 20. But Musona will not be able to join them then as he will be in the thick of things, spearheading Zimbabwe's campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Smiling Assassin is one of the several foreign-based players expected to join camp this week to intensify the preparations for the continental football showcase.

Musona, despite the Boxing Day disappointing, has had a laudable outing with his Belgian side, who recently rewarded him with a contract extension that will see him through to 2020 at the club. The forward was the joint leading scorer for the Warriors during the qualifiers, having bagged three goals apiece with Khama Billiat.

His form and experience will be crucial to Callisto Pasuwa's team at the tournament. Zimbabwe are in Group B, which also includes powerhouses Senegal, Tunisia and Algeria.