South Africa: Possession of Unlicensed Firearm in Grindal Crescent, Lavender Hill, Steenberg

On Sunday, 25 December 2016 at 23:00 members of Operation Combat were patrolling in the Lavender Hill area when they heard gunshots coming from the direction of Fawley Court. They followed the sound and as they drove into Grindal Avenue they saw a suspect with a firearm shooting towards Fawley Court.

The suspect did not see the police at that stage and as they got closer and the suspect saw them, he started running towards a house in Grindal Avenue. The police chased him and instructed him to drop the gun but the suspect ran to the back of the house. When he saw the police coming closer he dropped the gun and raised his hands in the air. The members found a silver .45mm pistol with a serial number and one .45 magazine containing nine (9) live rounds of ammunition.

The 19-year-old suspect from Muir Court, Lavender Hill was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The Station Commander, Colonel Jan Alexander, praised members for their swift work, and the community for their continuous support in providing information.