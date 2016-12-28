Nigeria: NCAA Penalises Arik for Delaying Delivery of Passengers' Luggage

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has directed Nigerian major carrier, Arik Air, to pay N6 million penalty for violating operation regulations over delay of passengers' luggage.

The airline would also within 30 days, pay $150 to each passenger whose luggage was delayed and for the inconveniences they suffered waiting for days for the delivery of their bags.

NCAA explained that the airline contravened the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations by its actions and the penalties were aimed at deterring them from such malfeasance in future.

"Arik Air Limited has been sanctioned by NCAA for contravening the provisions of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations. Earlier, the authority was inundated with complaints of delay and inability to ferry the passengers' checked-in luggage on the airline's services from London to Lagos from December 2, 3 and 4.

Upon receipt of the complaints, NCAA invited the airline to a meeting on December 6, which was duly attended by the airlines' representative," the statement from NCAA said.

NCAA said Arik embarked on continuous flouting of the regulations and the authority's directives to freight all backlog of short-landed baggage to Lagos within 48 hours.

"Similarly, the carrier declined to offer care and compensation to the affected passengers, which were unanimously agreed for $150. In addition, the airline did not inform the passengers at the soonest practicable time that their checked-in baggage would be off-loaded as required by Part 19.7.2 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (NigCARs) 2015.

"Therefore, in a letter of sanction with reference number NCAA/DG/CSLA/RM/1-06/16/439 dated December 22, 2016, the authority has determined that Arik Air Limited is in violation of Part 19.7.2 and 19.17.2.1 (ii) of the NigCARs, 2015," NCAA said.

It therefore ordered Arik Air Limited to pay to the authority within seven days of receipt of "this letter, the sum of N6,000,000 being civil penalty for violation of Part.19.7.2 of the NigCARs, 2015.

"Arik Air is hereby directed to pay each affected passenger within 30 days of the date of this letter, the sum of $150 as compensation for inconveniences suffered as a result of delayed arrival of their luggage on your service as required by Part.19.17.2.1 (ii) of the NigCARs,2015."

The regulatory body said it expected strict compliance with the provisions of Part 19 of NigCARs by the airline in future.

"This is to assure all stakeholders that the authority exists to protect their rights at all times and as such, any violation of the regulation in that regard will be viewed seriously," NCAA said in a statement signed by its spokesman, Sam Adurogboye.