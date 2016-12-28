South Africa: DTT Hits Rapotokwane Village

Rapotokwane — Communications Minister Faith Muthambi says government has ensured that residents of Rapotokwane in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, will be migrated from analogue to digital terrestrial television.

"We are here to deliver to the people of Rapotokwane, with the full backing of the President, the message that you the people need improved broadcasting facilities so that you have access to quality information in the country.

The Minister said the residents were entitled to benefits from every technological development so that they can determine their own destiny.

"I feel honoured to announce that government is targeting five million indigent citizens throughout South Africa to be beneficiaries of the government subsidised Set Top Boxes (STB). That is why we are here because we do not want Rapotokwane to be left out in these benefits from a caring government," she said.

Minister Muthambi was speaking to residents of Rapotokwane, a Limpopo rural village, bordering Mpumalanga, during her nation-wide digital migration campaign on Tuesday.

South Africa is changing the way it transmits terrestrial television - by moving from analogue to digital terrestrial television (DTT).This process is known as digital migration.

The Minister said offering citizens' access to state-held information is "one of the most effective ways of upholding the constitutional values of transparency, openness, participation and accountability.

"Government should not have a monopoly of the dissemination of information. Access to information is not only fundamental to a properly-functioning participatory democracy, but a Constitutional right," she said.

Some of the benefits accompanying the migration from analogue to digital broadcasting are:

free access to more channels - with SABC now having up to 18 channels;

new free-to-air broadcasters will be licensed;

abundant choices and diversity of what to watch;

better picture and sound quality;

electronic TV guide that enables you to plan what to watch at a touch of a button;

multi-lingual tracks;

descriptive video for the visually impaired people;

closed captioning facilities for hearing impaired; and

you can listen to radio via your television set.

Minister Muthambi also appealed to the community of Rapotokwane to go out and register for free STBs.

Poor households are urged to visit their nearest Post Office with the following documents:

South African Identity Document

Proof of Residence

Proof of possessing a TV set.

Proof of household income below R3 200 per month.

Representing the Mahlangu Royal house, Prince Barney Mahlangu said: "We heard about digital migration for the first time when the Minister visited our area earlier this year. As traditional leaders, we like working with leaders like Minister Muthambi who go around promising something which they will deliver. We are so excited that what the Minister promised us in August is now a reality... .it is indeed refreshing that in our village, we have poor people who are already enjoying the benefits of digital migration. With this digital migration programme, the village of Rapotokwane will never be the same again".