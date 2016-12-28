South Africa: Minister Congratulates Jomo Somo

Pretoria — Sport and Recreation Minister Fikile Mbalula has congratulated soccer coach Jomo Sono on being conferred a doctorate by two universities.

"Mr Jomo Sono has played an immense role in the development of football in South Africa. Many European clubs have him to thank for proving them with a pool of talent they made recruitments from. In the history of football in our country, Mr Jomo Sono has many chapters of hard work nurturing and developing talent," said Minister Mbalula.

Sono was honoured by the University of London and the University of Dubai.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Minister said Sono has come a long way in his career as a soccer player, a businessman and a renowned coach.

"From being a great soccer player, a businessman and South Africa's renowned coach, his career is exceptional. It is for these reasons amongst many that these universities saw him as the best candidate deserving of their honour. I send my sincere congratulatory message to Mr Sono and thank him for his visionary sportsmanship," said the Minister.

Minister Mbalula said he is encouraged by those in academia, in the private sector and government who recognize and celebrate excellence. It is through these efforts that future generations of excellence will be inspired, he said.