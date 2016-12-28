28 December 2016

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Murder At Corners of Peter Charles Street and 12th Avenue Retreat, Steenberg

On Tuesday, 27 December 2016 at 11:30am members of Steenberg Police were doing patrols in Retreat when they received a complaint of a shooting on the corners of Peter Charles Street and 12th Avenue Retreat.

The members responded to the crime scene and found an unidentified male laying in the street with blood streaming out of his mouth. Nobody wanted to give any information to the police. The police summoned an ambulance, but the victim was declared dead.

After information was followed up, two suspects aged 17 and 25 years old were arrested. A third suspect is still at large.

Steenberg Police registered a case of murder and the investigation continues. The suspects will be appearing at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court after being charged.

Anyone with information about the murder are requested to contact Steenberg Police on 021 702 9000 or Crime-Stop on 08600 10111.

