28 December 2016

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Party Political Squabbles Not for Religious Leaders

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma has reiterated that religious leaders should avoid becoming embroiled in divisive party political squabbles.

The Presidency on Tuesday said President Zuma has noted the ongoing commentary on statements he made during the annual Twelve Apostles' Church in Christ (TACC) International Thanksgiving Day celebrations held in Durban, on 4 December, where he cautioned religious leaders to avoid being drawn into divisive party political squabbles.

He said religious leaders should ideally strive to be above such and unite all the people in the pursuit of justice, righteousness and the common good.

"It is the President's view that it would be helpful if religious leaders rose above the mudslinging so that they could be able to mediate and bring about peace where the need arises.

"President Zuma understands, appreciates and commends the role that the faith-based community played in the struggle for liberation which led to the dawn of freedom and democracy in our country," said the Presidency.

It said government also values the role that that the faith-based sector continues to play in the reconstruction and development of South Africa and in promoting national unity.

South Africa

Kids Donate Their Savings, Contribute Millions in Aid for Syrian Children

The pain-etched faces of Syrian children covered in blood touched South African children and drove them to donate their… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.