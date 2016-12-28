South Africa: Party Political Squabbles Not for Religious Leaders

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma has reiterated that religious leaders should avoid becoming embroiled in divisive party political squabbles.

The Presidency on Tuesday said President Zuma has noted the ongoing commentary on statements he made during the annual Twelve Apostles' Church in Christ (TACC) International Thanksgiving Day celebrations held in Durban, on 4 December, where he cautioned religious leaders to avoid being drawn into divisive party political squabbles.

He said religious leaders should ideally strive to be above such and unite all the people in the pursuit of justice, righteousness and the common good.

"It is the President's view that it would be helpful if religious leaders rose above the mudslinging so that they could be able to mediate and bring about peace where the need arises.

"President Zuma understands, appreciates and commends the role that the faith-based community played in the struggle for liberation which led to the dawn of freedom and democracy in our country," said the Presidency.

It said government also values the role that that the faith-based sector continues to play in the reconstruction and development of South Africa and in promoting national unity.