23 December 2016

UN News Service

Liberia - Security Council Extends UN Mission, for the Final Time, Until 30 March 2018

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
UN peacekeepers will remain in Liberia until March 2018.

Adopting a resolution today, the United Nations Security Council decided to extend the mandate of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL), for the final time, until 30 March 2018 and adjusted its mandate to comprise protection of civilians, reform of justice and security institutions, protection and promotion of human rights, public information activities, and protection of UN personnel and installations.

In the resolution, adopted by a vote of 12 in favour, with three abstentions (France, Russia and the UK), the Council noted the potential security challenges during preparation for and in the period leading to presidential and legislative elections in October 2017, stressed the need for the Liberian Government to prepare for the elections, and called on all parties to ensure that the electoral process is free, fair, peaceful and transparent.

In relation to the elections, the Council also authorized UNMIL "to assist as requested and within its capabilities [... ] with logistical support, including aviation support, to meet urgent gaps in Liberia's capabilities for the [electoral processes], including voter registration, in particular to facilitate access to remote areas."

It also decided to reduce UNMIL's 1,240 military personnel to a ceiling of 434, and its police strength to 310 personnel.

In the resolution, the Security Council also underlined the need to address sexual and gender-based violence against in the west African country and to fight against impunity for such crimes. The Council also emphasized the important role of women in the prevention and resolution of conflicts, as recognized in its resolution 1325 (2000).

UNMIL was established in Liberia in October 2003 with an initial troop strength of up to 15,000, including 250 military observers, 160 staff officers, up to 875 UN police officers and additional five armed formed units each comprising 120 officers, and along with a civilian component and necessary support staff.

More on This

UN Security Council Extends Unmil Stay in Liberia

The United Nations Security Council has extended the mandate of its Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) to December 31, 2016. Read more »

Copyright © 2016 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.