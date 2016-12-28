Gambia: IEC Headquarters Still Under Siege

The headquarters of the Independent Electoral Commission is still occupied by personnel of the Police Intervention Unit. No one has been seen entering or leaving the premises.

The reason why the IEC headquarters is being close is still not known to both the staff and the public as a whole but the fact remains that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is still on the same storyline as the previous days, that is it is under tight security and the watchful eyes of the PIU personnel.

When this Foroyaa reporter got there on Tuesday 27th December, she observed that the premises was as quiet as a grave yard, with no one seen in the premises except some PIU personnel who seized the entire place, allowing no one to enter.

The police P.R.O, Foday Conta said he does not actually know why the IEC headquarters got closed but that one thing he knows for sure is that, the PIU personnel are guarding the place for security reasons and nothing more than that. He promised to find out and divulge more information.

Heavily armed security personnel from the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) were first seen by Foroyaa, stationed at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) headquarters on 13 December 2016, sending back anyone who tried to enter the IEC premises at the Bertil Harding Highway in Kanifing.

On 20th December, the armed soldiers and PIU personnel were out of sight but on December 22nd, some PIU officers were again seen guarding the building.

A PIU personnel who would not explain why they were there told this reporter that there is order from above that they should secure the premises and stop anyone from entering.

"I don't know the reason why we are told to guard the place and deny the IEC official from entering their own premises; and for some days they haven't reported", the PIU personnel noted.

The occupation of the IEC headquarters comes on the heels of outgoing President Jammeh's rejection of the results of the December 1 election on 9 December 2016.