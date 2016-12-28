28 December 2016

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: GDP Inches to 4 Percent in 2016 4th Quarter

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Citifm

Ghana's provisional GDP (including oil) for the 3rd quarter of 2016, grew by 4 percent compared to 3.5 percent in the same period of 2015.

The services sector recorded the highest growth of 4.7 percent, followed by industry and agric with 3.9 and 2.3 percent respectively.

However, the non-oil provisional GDP for the third quarter of 2016, grew by 4.6% compared to 4.1% recorded for the third quarter of 2015.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, the provisional estimate (including oil) for the third quarter of 2016 at current prices (including financial intermediation services indirectly measured) is GH₵44,608.1 million.

The estimate for the same period in 2015 was GH₵37,351.3 million.

Also, the provisional estimate (excluding oil) for the third quarter of 2016 at current prices (including financial intermediation services indirectly measured) is GH₵43,786.8 million.

For the same period in 2015, the value was GH₵36,117.8 million.

The quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted 2016 Q3 GDP grew by 1.1% compared to 0.5% recorded for 2016 Q2.

Agriculture recorded a year on year quarterly growth of 2.3 percent.

The livestock sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year growth rate of 5.6% while the fishing sub-sector recorded the lowest growth rate of 0.3%.

In addition, crops and forestry and logging recorded a yearly growth rate of 2.2 and 1.9 percent respectively.

For Industry, its year-on-year GDP growth rate for the third quarter was 3.9 percent.

The Construction sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year quarterly GDP growth rate of 16.3%, while the Water and Sewerage sub-sector recorded the lowest (-7.8%).

Also, for the third quarter of 2016, the Services sector recorded a year-on-year quarterly GDP growth rate of 4.7%.

The Transport & Storage sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year quarterly GDP growth rate of 8.6% while the Community, Social and Other Personal Activities sub-sector recorded the lowest growth rate of -1.0%.

(Via: CitiFM Online Ghana)

Ghana

Transition Team to Present Interim Report to Akufo-Addo

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo is to be presented with an interim report on the progress of the transition process next… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.