Two people have been killed in hit-and-run accidents in Phalombe district over the Christmas period, police have confirmed.

The two have been killed in separate incidents.

On Christmas eve (December 24) a 46-year-old man identified as Paul Katunga died after he was hit by an unknown motor vehicle at Miseu Four Trading centre in the district.

While on Christmas day a 15-year-old boy Chikumbutso Mwathunga also died after he was hit by an unknown motor vehicle at Nyezerera in the district.

According to Phalombe police Public Relations Officer, Augustus Nkhwazi Mwathunga was drunk on the day he was killed.

"Apparently he was in a company of friends and went drinking beers as part of merry making on Christmas Day. After he got drunk, his friends managed to take from him his bicycle to his home as he couldn't ride. It is reported that due to his drunken state, he slept off on the road along Chiradzulu-Migowi-Chiringa road," explained Nkhwazi.

Undisclosed motor vehicle hit him and sped off, and well-wishers rushed to help, only to find him severely injured on both legs. He was taken to Phalombe Health Center for treatment. He was pronounced dead before he could be referred to Zomba Central Hospital for further treatment.

Death was confirmed as due to severe loss of blood.

Katunga who hailed from Chimbalanga Village, T/A Juma in Mulanje district, Nkhwazi said, was a businessman at the said trading centre and met his fate while on his way home.