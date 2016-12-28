Zimbabwe: Chiyangwa Begins Cosafa Reign

TWO weeks after his stunning election as COSAFA president Philip Chiyangwa yesterday got down to business with the 14-member body's secretariat at their headquarters in Johannesburg.

Chiyangwa in the company of his deputy and Namibia Football Association president Frans Mbidi met with COSAFA secretary-general Sue Destombes and her staff with the ZIFA boss describing the indaba as very fruitful.

The Harare property mogul was elected unopposed at the COSAFA elective assembly at Sun City on December 17.

But he flew back home a day after the election before setting up yesterday's meeting with Destombes and her secretariat.

"We had a consultative meeting with the secretary-general Sue and we touched base on a number of things so that we can plan for 2017.

"It was more of her briefing us about the situation at the office and as the leadership we also needed to reassure her and her staff that we are together with her and her contract with us continues.

"She enjoys an open-ended contract and that is what we have agreed with her.

"So I can say it was very congenial, very fruitful and I think we have a future together," Chiyangwa said.

The COSAFA boss said it was imperative that he assured the secretariat of their positions as they take over from the tenure of Seychelles businessman Suketu Patel who served two five-year terms at the helm of the regional body.

Chiyangwa also touched on the 2017 COSAFA Women's tournament which Zimbabwe will host.

Zimbabwe had long been approached by Patel to host the tourney before Chiyangwa threw his name into the hat for the contests which originally had the outgoing COSAFA president and South African Football Association president Danny Jordan in the race.

Chiyangwa said ZIFA had already committed to being the host association after the green light from Government to stage the competition.

"We did talk about the COSAFA Women's Championship, which as ZIFA we had already committed to hosting.

"It is now about the conducive dates of when to have the tournament whether it is in April or August.

"We are also happy that Government has already given the seal of approval for us to host the competition and will be supporting us all the way," Chiyangwa said.

COSAFA will also stage the annual Castle Cup for the senior men and the Under-20 championship in the coming year.