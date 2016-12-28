Zimbabwe: Warriors Preps in Full Swing - Mussa

Photo: The Herald

Kudakwashe Mahachi tackles defender Oscar Machapa during training.

Warriors team manager Sharif Mussa says Zimbabwe are looking to make the most out of the time they have after the team finally got the ball rolling in preparation for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

After a false start due to logistical challenges earlier this week, the team yesterday had their first training session which featured the majority of foreign-based professionals.

The foreign contingent led by skipper Willard Katsande, Marvelous Nakamba, Cuthbert Malajila, Matthew Rusike, Evans Rusike, Kuda Mahachi and Czech-based defender Costa Nhamoinesu trained at Gateway High School under the watch of assistant coach Saul Chaminuka.

With the exception of Onismor Bhasera who had a light workout in the afternoon, almost all the players were in good spirits as they took part in ball work.

They are expected to be joined by head coach Callisto Pasuwa and another group of 13 largely local-based players that had travelled to Cote d'Ivoire for an international friendly match that ended goalless in Abidjan on Boxing Day.

Conspicuous by their absence at yesterday's training was the trio of Khama Billiat, Knowledge Musona and Nyasha Mushekwi who has been sorting out issues with his Chinese side Dalian Yifang following a change of management.

Mussa said the three players were expected to join their teammates in camp latest today.

Musona travelled late as he had a commitment after featuring for his Belgium side KV Oostende in a 3-1 defeat on Monday night.

Mussa confirmed Billiat, who recently won the CAF Champions League with South Africa giants Mamelodi Sundowns, was already in the country, but "has been attending to pressing family issues".

There have been concerns of fatigue over the player following a marathon season in which he was involved heavily in Africa and in the domestic league.

Billiat, who is favourite to land the CAF Player of the Year for players based on the continent, is also set to travel to Nigeria next week for the awards ceremony after he was short-listed among the top three.

Mussa, however, was happy with the turnout yesterday as the technical team got their preparations in earnest with 14 players in attendance.

"Our camp has started finally. Though we had wanted it a bit earlier, but (delayed) due to club commitments and the Christmas break so we finally got them going. We have got to intensify the programme.

"We are obviously missing two or three players who are coming back today or tomorrow. And then we expect our local based players who had gone to Cote d'Ivoire to also join in sometime tomorrow (today).

"With that it will give us a full complement," said Mussa.

Defender Blessing Moyo who had been drafted in the provisional squad has been dropped after the doctor's report confirmed that he could not make it in time for the tournament.

The Warriors are looking to receive Soccer Star of the Year Hardlife Zvirekwi, Teenage Hadebe, Lawrence Mhlanga, Tafadzwa Kutinyu, Marshall Mudehwe, Elisha Muroiwa and goalkeepers Tatenda Mukuruva and Donovan Bernard among the local players that had travelled to the West African country.

Striker Tinotenda Kadewere, who plies his trade in Sweden, was the only foreign-based player in that team.

Mussa said the international friendly was good for the team since almost half of the players that travelled are part of the provisional squad that has now been reduced to 30 in the absence of Moyo.

Pasuwa will name his travelling squad after the New Year holiday with the team expected to leave for a warm up match against Gabon on January 7.

The Warriors are set to play another friendly against Cameroon on January 10 after which they will fly out to Franceville for the tournament which will take place from January 14 to February 5.

Mussa said they need to have thorough preparations ahead of their Group B ties featuring continental heavyweights Tunisia, Algeria and Senegal.

He said their plans to have a camp in a secluded environment, away from the city, have been dashed because of logistical constraints.

"The coach would have wanted more time with the players to do more assessments and things like that. However, he has to make do with what is there," said Mussa.

"It would have been nice (to camp outside the city). The coach would have wanted it that way; that we go far away from the city, the hassle and bustle; the glitz and glamour so that we can have less attractions and distractions and have them fully focused.

"However, that didn't materialise and we just have to go on with what we were presented with. We have got to move in that direction and hope that the players also assist with whatever is there," said Mussa.

Warriors Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Donovan Bernard (How Mine), Tatenda Mukuruva (Dynamos), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum)

Takabva Mawaya (Hwange)

Defenders: Costa Nhamoinesu (AC Sparta Praha), Bruce Kangwa (Azam FC), Elisha Muroiwa (Dynamos), Hardlife Zvirekwi (CAPS United), Oscar Machapa (AS Vita Club), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum), Onismor Bhasera (Supersport United), Lawrence Mhlanga (Chicken Inn), Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn), Tendai Ndlovu (Highlanders)

Midfielders: Danny Phiri (Golden Arrows), Willard Katsande (Kaizer Chiefs), Khama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns), Raphael Kutinyu (Chicken Inn), Kudakwashe Mahachi (Golden Arrows), Marshall Mudehwe (FC Platinum), Talent Chawapiwa (ZPC Kariba), Marvelous Nakamba (Vitesse Arnhem), Ronald Chitiyo (Harare City)

Strikers: Cuthbert Malajila (Bidvest Wits), Evans Rusike (Maritzburg United), Knowledge Musona (KV Oostende), Nyasha Mushekwi (Dalian Yifang), Mathew Rusike (Helsingborgs IF), Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates), Tinotenda Kadewere (Djurgardens IF)