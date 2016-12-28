Zimbabwe: Nox Collaborates With Makhalima

Naledi Sande — Nox Guni and Sanii Makhalima have collaborated on a song for the very first time in their entire music career. The song is called "Wakandivimbisa" which is about a heartbroken man questioning his woman why she disappointed him.Speaking from his South African base, Nox revealed that the track was produced by his young brother Tyfa at his Ice n Roses Studios in Johannesburg.

"Considering that it is my song, Sanii had to come down for it to be recorded," said Nox.

The track would be released on January 10 and a video will follow right after.

Asked if the song had anything to do with his disputes with ex girlfriend known as Amai Gamu, Nox said it was just a song.

"It is just a song which talks about what most people go through in relationships and has got nothing to do with me."

Nox said working with Sanii for the first time was great and hopes they will do more work together in future.

Nox and Makhalima are some of the godfathers of the urban grooves genre.

Nox started his music career at a very young age and is famously known for his songs "Ndinonyara", "Zvandadiwa" and "Garandichauya".

He previously worked with Stunner on "Musikana Chidhakwa" and Tererai Mugwadi on "Finest".

Makhalima released over 10 albums to date namely "Usadaro", "Ndofefeterwa", "Acoustic", "Mr Makhalima", "Evolution" and most recently "Man U Script".

Meanwhile, Makhalima revealed on his Instagram account that he would be collaborating with Ngoni Kambarami this coming year.

"So me and Ngoni Kambarami have decided to do a song together this 2017. Can't wait," read the caption on a picture of him and Ngoni.