29 December 2016

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Nox Collaborates With Makhalima

Tagged:

Related Topics

Naledi Sande — Nox Guni and Sanii Makhalima have collaborated on a song for the very first time in their entire music career. The song is called "Wakandivimbisa" which is about a heartbroken man questioning his woman why she disappointed him.Speaking from his South African base, Nox revealed that the track was produced by his young brother Tyfa at his Ice n Roses Studios in Johannesburg.

"Considering that it is my song, Sanii had to come down for it to be recorded," said Nox.

The track would be released on January 10 and a video will follow right after.

Asked if the song had anything to do with his disputes with ex girlfriend known as Amai Gamu, Nox said it was just a song.

"It is just a song which talks about what most people go through in relationships and has got nothing to do with me."

Nox said working with Sanii for the first time was great and hopes they will do more work together in future.

Nox and Makhalima are some of the godfathers of the urban grooves genre.

Nox started his music career at a very young age and is famously known for his songs "Ndinonyara", "Zvandadiwa" and "Garandichauya".

He previously worked with Stunner on "Musikana Chidhakwa" and Tererai Mugwadi on "Finest".

Makhalima released over 10 albums to date namely "Usadaro", "Ndofefeterwa", "Acoustic", "Mr Makhalima", "Evolution" and most recently "Man U Script".

Meanwhile, Makhalima revealed on his Instagram account that he would be collaborating with Ngoni Kambarami this coming year.

"So me and Ngoni Kambarami have decided to do a song together this 2017. Can't wait," read the caption on a picture of him and Ngoni.

Zimbabwe

Govt Bans Regalia Resembling Army Uniforms

THE Zimbabwe National Army is warning Zimbabweans against wearing camouflage or regalia resembling military uniforms as… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.