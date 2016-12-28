Zimbabwe: Musarurwa Revisits 'Skokiaan'

Sophie Chese — Afro Jazz crooner Prince Kudakwashe Musarurwa, who is the grandson of the late music legend Augustine Musarurwa, has revisited his grandfather's works and recomposed the famous "Skokiaan" song that became a global hit after it was re-recorded by celebrated American Jazz star Louis Armstrong in 1954.Musarurwa has since renamed the song "Chikokiana" and it would be launched sometime next year in the United States.

In an interview, Musarurwa said he decided to honour his grandfather who had passion to take Zimbabwean music far but failed to do so because of the political challenges the country was facing during that time.

"I have decided to honour my grandfather who could not do much with his music because of the political situation during those days.

"So I thought of fulfilling his dreams of becoming an international star by revisiting some of his notable works and reintroduce them on an international market," he said.

He highlighted that he added some lyrics and mbira to come up with a more interesting version.

"My version is special because I added lyrics and mbira too so that I come up with an interesting piece and I am optimistic that the song will be a hit," he said.

The song "Skokiaan" was first recorded in 1947 by veteran saxophonist Augustine Musarurwa. His song was re-recorded by Louis Armstrong in 1954 and thereafter by over 150 other artistes including the Four Tops and The four Lads.

Musarurwa has worked with other international musicians on the song that would also be part of a documentary depicting his grandfather's life.

Meanwhile, Musarurwa who hogged the limelight when he featured on the hit "Runonzi Rudo", said he was currently working on a DVD for his last album "Chiga Chikuru" to be released early next year again.

"I am currently working on my DVD for my last album 'Chiga Chikuru' which I am set to release next year and I also have a single a collaboration I did with American based Dexter H Merk titled 'One Girl' and it will be released early January," he said.