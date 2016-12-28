Zimbabwe: Soldier Loses Ak-47 to Rival Suitor

Thupeyo Muleya — A Zimbabwe National Army officer deployed at Beitbridge Border Post lost his service rifle during a fight with a rival suitor over a woman in a bushy area in Dulivhadzimu suburb in the town.

Police confirmed the case, but said they could not divulge details as investigations were still underway.

"The matter is still under investigations. We cannot give too many details at the moment, but we are making headway," said Police Officer Commanding Beitbridge District, Chief Superintendent Francis Phiri.

Sources close to the case told The Herald that the soldier, only identified as Chinyengetere, was on duty when the incident happened.

He decided to spend some quality time with his lover in a nearby bush.

Unbeknown to them, a rival suitor, Clifford Muchera, was watching the couple with an eagle's eye.

"Muchera followed the two to the bush where a misunderstanding ensued over the woman," said the source. "The two men then started fighting, but Muchera was too powerful for the soldier. The soldier was assaulted and disarmed of his AK-47 service rifle."

The source said Muchera disappeared with the rifle, leaving behind a magazine with 30 live rounds of ammunition. He handed over the firearm to a friend identified as Moffat Makuyana, who is still at large.

Chinyengetere is reported to have later gained courage and alerted his superiors. The matter was then reported to the police who arrested Muchera.

The sources said a manhunt has been launched for Makuyana.